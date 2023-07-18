WWE Raw: Sami Zayn Creates a Song for Kevin Owens in Hilarious Post-Show Segment

This week’s Monday Night Raw ended with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens successfully defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Judgement Day’s Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio. Once the cameras stopped rolling, Owens, Zayn and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins addressed the crowd and decided to have a little fun. Since Zayn and Rollins both have songs fans will chant, Zayn decided to create a song for his tag partner — “Kevin Owens, he’s so angry!” Surprisingly, Owens loved it.

While Owens & Zayn don’t officially have a match booked for SummerSlam (yet), it was announced just before the main event that Rollins will defend his title against Finn Balor on Aug. 5 in Detroit at Ford Field. Balor forced Rollins to accept a rematch earlier in the night by attacking him during a pre-taped interview.

Since winning the tag titles in the WrestleMania 39 Night One main event, Zayn & Owens have successfully defended their titles five times while taking down the likes of The Usos, Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa, Pretty Deadly & Imperium. Who do you want to see challenge them at SummerSlam? Tell us your pick in the comments!

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Card & Rumored Matches

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Yet to Be Confirmed)

Ricochet vs. Logan Paul (Yet to Be Confirmed)

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre (Rumored)

Cody Rhodes’ Documentary Premiere Date Confirmed

Peacock officially announced a documentary centered around Cody Rhodes on Monday — American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes. The doc will premiere on July 31.

The official synopsis for the documentary reads, “Cody Rhodes grew up living in the shadow of his father, WWE Hall of Famer ‘The American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes. In 2016, Cody risked it all by leaving WWE to make a name for himself, becoming the ‘American Nightmare.’ This intimate and revealing documentary follows Cody’s journey away from the WWE, and his return at WrestleMania 38 last year, as he chases the dream of winning the WWE championship, the one title his father was never able to claim. Through never-before-seen footage and unprecedented access, this Peacock Original illustrates the transformation of a man who is blazing a new trail in sports entertainment.”