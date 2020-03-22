WWE Scheduled To Tape WrestleMana 36 This Week, Full Taping Schedule

We’ve known that WWE was set to tape the next several episodes of RAW and SmackDown in the coming days so that they could have all of their television wrapped heading into WrestleMania. There were also rumors that they might tape WrestleMania 36 at some point in the next week in order to get that taken care of as well in case of trouble getting talent back to Florida. Now, we have a report confirming that WrestleMania is set to be taped this coming Wednesday and Thursday, making it the first WrestleMania in history to be taped in advance.

According to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, WWE was set to tape the March 27th and April 3rd editions of WWE SmackDown on Saturday. They will follow that up with taping some content for WWE NXT on Sunday. Focus will then shift to the WWE RAW brand as WWE tapes the March 23rd and March 30th editions of RAW on Monday and Tuesday. They’ll follow that up with taping WrestleMania on Wednesday and Thursday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Johnson’s notes that, as reported previously, WWE is scheduled to tape some content for WrestleMania at other closed sets beyond the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, so WrestleMania tapings could go beyond Thursday.

If all goes to planned, WWE will have all of their television and PPV filmed by the end of this week. The next episode of television they will have to worry about footage for won’t be until the Monday, April 6th edition of RAW, the night after WrestleMania 36.