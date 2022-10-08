Triple H Kicks Off WWE SmackDown and Reveals New Bray Wyatt Teaser

Tonight is the season premiere of WWE's Friday Night SmackDown, and to kick off his first season as head of WWE creative, Triple H started out SmackDown in the ring. He would talk about endings and beginnings, and then would say "Welcome to the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown!" Fans soon noticed that there was a QR code on Triple H's microphone, and once they started digging they found a new video with more of the Three Little Pigs footage, but this time it was spliced with Let Me In delivered in a creepy voice, and you can check out the video below.

Someone (most likely Wyatt) starts repeating let me in multiple times as more footage of the three little pics plays, and then it hits a fever speed until slowing down again. Then we hear big knocks at a door as he keeps saying the words, and then it gets louder. He keeps repeating the phrase as the clip ends.

In times past the videos have led to more clues in the filenames or in tiny images in the clips. We've seen many of these link to quotes from past Wyatt promos and even artwork, and past teases have also featured hints at Wyatt being the big bad wolf, though that might not be who we see when he finally debuts.

The newest QR code that just popped up on Triple H’s mic leads to this video…



Then we've seen many of the teases feature white rabbit images, and white rabbit has also continued to play during some commercial breaks on SmackDown. It remains to be seen what WWE will do with Wyatt when he finally does make his return, and it also remains to be seen if he will actually debut in some way at Extreme Rules, but hopefully, that ends up being the case. You can find the full card for Extreme Rules below.

Raw Women's Championship Ladder Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Bayley

SmackDown Women's Championship Extreme Rules Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Fight Pit Match: Seth Rollins vs Matt Riddle

Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross

I Quit Match: Finn Balor vs Edge

Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs Imperium

What have you thought of SmackDown so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!