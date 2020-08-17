WWE Teases Rey Mysterio's Return to WWE Raw Tonight

It's been almost a full month since Rey Mysterio "lost" his eye at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules against Seth Rollins, but it sounds like the former WWE Champion will be back on television this week. WWE.com reported that there are "rumors" the lucha legend will be on this week's Monday Night Raw to get some revenge for his son Dominik, who was pelted with 30 kendo stick shots by Rollins and Murphy last week.

"Rumors have been running rampant that Rey Mysterio is coming to Raw tonight. Mysterio, of course, has not been seen since suffering a gruesome eye injury at the hands of Seth Rollins in the Eye for an Eye Match at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules," WWE.com's preview read. "While the outlook on Mysterio's recovery has been positive, his reemergence was not expected so soon. That may have changed after this past Monday on Raw, when The Monday Night Messiah brutally attacked his son Dominik, ruthlessly striking him with a Kendo stick more than two dozen times, screaming at Rey to beg for mercy all the while."

The odds of WWE teasing something like this without any real follow-up are incredibly slim. Mysterio reportedly agreed to stay with the company several weeks back, though it's still unclear if he has signed a new contract.

Back in February Mysterio discussed when he'll actually retire from the business.

"I always step in the ring thinking 'I gotta prove I can still go.' I get a lot of feedback like 'Rey, you don't have to do much anymore," Mysterio told BT Sport. "Your name is already...you've made your mark.' But to me, when I feel like I have nothing more to prove, that's when I feel like I need to step back. It's still exciting to me and emotional."

Here's the full card for this Sunday's SummerSlam event, which includes Dominik's official debut in a Street Fight against Rollins.

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Asuka

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

Hair vs. Hair Match: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.