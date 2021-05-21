WWE's The Miz and Maryse Talk Parenting, New Pampers Campaign, Zombies

✖

On top of being WWE Superstars and stars of the hit reality show Miz & Mrs., Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin are the proud parents of two daughters in Monroe and Madison. The pair recently signed on to be part of Pampers' #ReadyRipRoll campaign, a commercial for which you can see below, and recently spoke with ComicBook.com. The two started off by explaining why they signed on, revealing Pampers was the only brand they use.

"When Pampers came to us, we were like, 'Yeah, that's all we use, because we really enjoy Pampers Cruisers 360 fit.' The fit for the kids is just absolutely incredible," Miz said. "Well, for the kid, because the one [Monroe] is out of diapers, but Madison loves them. They're just easy to put on, easy to take off. And as a parent, man, when you're in a rush and you're trying to juggle two kids, you've you got to do things fast. There's no waiting around. And when you got a mess, you got to clean it up real fast."

"It's crazy. As new parents, we were always saying, I don't even know how to change a diaper,'" Maryse said. "And-

"- when we first started, neither of us knew what we were doing," Miz added.

"And I think now we can do it," Maryse "It's just that easy."

You can see the full interview with Miz & Maryse below!

Miz, last time we saw you compete in a wrestling ring you wound up getting attacked by zombies as part of that Army of the Dead crossover. What was your reaction when they told you that was the plan?

So a lot of people would be like, "What is this? Oh, my God." I'm the type of person that goes, this allows my creative juices to do whatever the hell we kind of want. So let's make a movie out of it. Let's make a meal out of it. I mean, there was a part in that match where Damian and I worked together to beat up all the zombies. And some people give us flack for going outside the box. And the problem with, I feel like, today's world is that it's so easy to just literally go on the Internet and just critique and say, "This is terrible. This is horrible." With my storyline, with Bad Bunny, nobody wanted to see it up until they wanted to see it at WrestleMania. You know? So nobody wants to let things develop and things get fun.

Maryse, what was your reaction while watching all of that unfold?

Oh, I'm so entertained. Always entertained. He just is so entertaining. And I just think when the girls grow up and they actually [watch] — because they understand. They watch our show, they understand it. But when they really can actually enjoy it and understand it, they're going to be like, "Dad, really? Really?" "This is what you do for a living?"

Miz — Yes, it is.

Miz, how's the ACL?

I feel like a million bucks. Everyone always asks me even after the match, "How you doing?" And I'll always give him the same answer. I feel like a million bucks. I'm the type of person that I've always prided myself on not getting injured. And when things happen in the ring, we always tell children not to do what we do at home because it is very, very dangerous. And I live by that stance, especially right now.

Maryse, you popped up on Monday Night Raw a few weeks back and I instantly got flashbacks to 2016 SmackDown when you two were working as The It Couple. Are we going to see more of you once Miz is back in fighting shape?

Never say never. When I came back the first time after I had my first baby, four months after I was main eventing SmackDown. So if you would've told me that when I was pregnant, I would've probably laughed, but it happens. So you never know. Maybe. I did feel like I might have one more run in me.

I've been with WWE for 16 years, and it still shocks me to this day, because I still get involved in things that I think I wouldn't get involved with. So even myself, I don't even know.

Miz — I also feel like I'm always the best when she's around, whether it's watching, or if it's being a part of the match, or doing whatever. Anytime she's around, she makes me a better performer, a better person.

Miz, we saw a ton of fans, even Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon, support the idea of you starring as Johnny Cage in the next Mortal Kombat film. Have there been any updates on that front?

You know how I found out about that? It was a Friday. I was playing with my kids, and our digital team texted me and says, "Are you watching this?" And I go, "Watching what?" "The internet." And I go, "No." "Just type in Johnny cage." And I typed it in, and I was like trending with his name synonymously, right when Mortal Kombat came out, and I'm like, "Wow." And then I was thinking like, usually it'd be negative. Usually it'd be like, "No, no, I don't want to see this. This is terrible. He's the worst. I hate him on WW. I hate him on this." But it wasn't.

It was like very, very positive. And it was honestly one of the first times I get positive feedback from Ms and Mrs. And me as Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat. So look, I'm going to do everything in my power to hopefully make that happen. If it does, that's awesome. If it doesn't, I did everything I possibly could. So hopefully, whoever does get Johnny Cage, I hope they give the fans exactly what they want, because he's such an iconic character.