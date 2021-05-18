Former WWE Champion Suffered a Torn ACL at WrestleMania Backlash

✖

Former WWE Champion The Miz will be out of action for the foreseeable future reportedly due to a torn ACL. Miz was involved in a lumberjack match surrounded by zombies at Sunday night's WrestleMania Backlash and before being "eaten" by the horde he suffered the knee injury when Damian Priest inadvertently landed on his leg. John Morrison appeared on Monday Night Raw this week and teased the idea that Miz was now a zombie, though "The A-Lister" made no appearance on the show.

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported on the injury during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, stating, "He tore his ACL, but we don't know the severity of the tear. The last I heard is they hoped it might be a partial tear so that might not be that serious. If it's a full tear, that's surgery and probably, you know seven, eight, nine months. At 40, that's not the best thing in the world. He'll come back from it, I'm sure he will, but that's a lot of time off."

Regardless of the severity of the tear, this marks the first time Miz will have to take time off due to a severe injury in his WWE career — something that he used to mention in promos as a reason why he is such a great WWE Superstar. During a recent WWE 24 documentary, he reflected on one of his other rare injuries when he accidentally suffered a concussion during the WrestleMania XXVII main event.

"I don't remember much of it to be honest, because I got knocked out into it," Miz said. "I got tackled off the bell keeper's table onto the concrete cement, my head hit. ... I was out of it. I can't even watch it back because I don't like seeing myself like that. It's scary."

2021 has already been an eventful year for Miz. He became the WWE Champion for the second time in his career back in February at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, lost it eight days later to Bobby Lashley, then took part in a tag match at WrestleMania 37 against Priest and Grammy-award winner Bad Bunny.

"I am the first-ever 2-time Grand Slam champion," he told TMZ Sports during his brief title reign. "That means I've held [the WWE Championship] title twice. The Intercontinental more than twice. The United States champion twice and Tag Team Championships twice. I am the only one in the history of this business to be a 2-time Grand Slam champion. So in my opinion, I'm on the Mount Rushmore of WWE."