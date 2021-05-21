Zombies Have Invaded WWE WrestleMania Backlash And Fans are Losing Their Minds
Sunday's WrestleMania Backlash event was sponsored by Zack Snyder's new zombie film Army of The Dead, and the WWE decided to have a bit of a crossover in one of their matches. Damian Priest took on The Miz midway through the show it what was supposed to be a Lumberjack Match, but instead of wrestlers from the locker room the ring was surrounded by zombies.
Fans immediately took to Twitter to react to the bizarre crossover and the WWE's sudden jump into the horror genre. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below!
"The Lumberjacks are ZOMBIES!" 😱#WMBacklash Zombie #LumberjackMatch #ArmyOfTheDead @mikethemiz @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/8t1buCdMzw— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021
He Has Risen!
We back. #WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/PSgSxCXpD6— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) May 17, 2021
ZOMBIES!
Zombies on a WWE PPV.
This is what I call long term booking. #WMBacklash #WrestleManiaBacklash pic.twitter.com/J0HhV0o9X5— Steve Fall (@SteveFallTV) May 17, 2021
You Know It's Coming
Coming soon to WWE 24:
"Yes I played a zombie at WrestleMania Backlash & now I'm a WWE Champion at WrestleMania 42!"#WMBacklash— Wrestling Jebus (@WrestlingJebus) May 17, 2021
Wrestling Is Great
No joke, zombies have taken over #WMBacklash and everyone is 100% reacting as though these are real zombies sent by @DaveBautista and I remember why I love pro wrestling so much. https://t.co/RZXHQrapEK— Arune Singh 3.0 + 1.0 (@arune) May 17, 2021
Not Sure About This
me watching WWE zombies like pic.twitter.com/NlkOZ3CXQ5— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 17, 2021
Big Dave
WWE has Zombies as lumberjacks #WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/WMBxzbiyVY— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) May 17, 2021
Naturally
When you let a large television network buy your wrestling network, you get lumberjack zombies #WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/lBseNVI6yK— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) May 17, 2021
Peak
They actually had zombies show up, wrestling has peaked. #WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/1HvhyNopFP— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) May 17, 2021
Really Good Point
What stopped the Zombies from doing that all match lol #WrestleManiaBacklash— Phil Lindsey 🎨👑 (@PhilDL616) May 17, 2021
The Dream
Ok but one day you wrestlers will sign with a real wrestling company where we fight in front of a zoom call background while you battle the universal horror night zombies on the spring offseason.— EFFY (@EFFYlives) May 17, 2021
Next Time on Miz & Mrs....
Maryse: You sure you aren’t a zombie??
The Miz: Yeah baby I’m fine...#WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/BkRutJUasb— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPod) May 17, 2021