Does The Rock Acknowledge Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson sat down with Chris Van Vliet this week to discuss the upcoming release of Black Adam and "The People's Champ" wound up getting asked a massive wrestling question — does he acknowledge Roman Reigns as "The Tribal Chief." The big rumor surrounding WrestleMania 39 next April in Los Angeles is that the main event will see Johnson come out of retirement to try and dethrone Reigns of his two-plus year reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Both Johnson and Reigns have been asked about the match for years, and while Johnson didn't give anything away in the interview he gave Reigns and the Usos nothing but positive comments.

"I do, that's my family," Reigns said. "I think those guys are doing a great job and I think, what an interesting shift that the company has gone through this year, unexpected in many ways. But when un-expectations happen in that kind of way, form, and fashion, especially in that business, you've got to have the ability and the agility to pivot, which they have. So with Roman, I think he's doing a pretty good job and the boys, too, The Usos as well."

Johnson was asked about the match in an interview with ComicBook last year and openly admitted that, were he to get back in the ring again, it wouldn't be for another championship run as he had a decade ago.

"I don't know if I have another title run, considering I'm the People's Champion, but I don't know if it's another title run," Johnson said last November. "I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense."

"It seems like Roman, you know, I'm very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills," he later added. "I think he's doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that's always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don't. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman's case, he's slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I'm very, very proud of him. I like everything that he's doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they're doing together, and we'll see down the road."