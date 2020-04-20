The Rock Gives His Latest Tease for a WWE Comeback Match With Roman Reigns

✖

Ever since Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson ran out to assist Roman Reigns at the 2015 Royal Rumble, wrestling fans have speculated over when the two Anao'i Family members would clash inside of a WWE ring. During a recent fan Q&A session on his Instagram Live account, Johnson gave his latest tease for a match between the two.

"Is it possible? Sure, anything is possible," Johnson said. "I'm always open and that's the cool thing about professional wrestling is there's an adaptability to pro wrestling and you never say never in pro wrestling and you never say never with Vince McMahon, who has been one of my mentors in business for a very long time and we're very, very close friend and confidant. You never say no.

"You know for something like that to happen I think the venue would have to be right. I think the business model has to be right [laughs]," he added. "I'm very close with Roman, we're family, so we'll see."

Reigns previously speculated that the potential match could take place at WrestleMania 37, given that the show is being billed as "WrestleMania: Hollywood" while it takes place at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California (should the coronavirus not delay the stadium's opening too long).

"If there's a stadium — hey, DJ, check it out [points at the unfinished field behind him]. You know everyone's always dream match, me and him," he said during a press scrum in February.

"First of all, we're family so it's all love," he added. "If there was going to be an event for him to compete in, to perform in. A venue to hold that mass-scale type of attention he will bring, it's right here in your backyard. You know what I mean? You ain't gotta go far."

Reigns also talked about the possibility of a match with Rock in an interview with GQ back in October.

"If it's done right," Reigns said. "I think, obviously the star that he is, where he's at in his career. It would be huge. It would be great. But you know, we're family, so it has to make sense. And free the guy up, Can we him a break? Can he take a day off. If he can get a week off, then we might be able to make it happen."

