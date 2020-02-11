Watch: Roman Reigns Calls out The Rock to a Match at WrestleMania 37

Roman Reigns appeared at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon for a press conference for WrestleMania 37 in 2021. At one point "The Big Dog" was asked in a media scrum about possible facing his famous cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, inside the new football stadium. Reigns seemed open to the idea, saying " If there's a stadium — hey, DJ, check it out [points at the unfinished field behind him]. You know everyone's always dream match, me and him.

"First of all, we're family so it's all love," he added. "If there was going to be an event for him to compete in, to perform in. A venue to hold that mass-scale type of attention he will bring, it's right here in your backyard. You know what I mean? You ain't gotta go far."

#WWE Superstar @WWERomanReigns pitches having a match against his cousin .@TheRock at Wrestlemania 37 which will take place at SoFi in Los Angeles. He said it would be a dream match. pic.twitter.com/f6Y2PZoRsq — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) February 11, 2020

Reigns talked about feuding with "The People's Champ" during an interview with GQ back in October.

"If it's done right," Reigns said. "I think, obviously the star that he is, where he's at in his career. It would be huge. It would be great. But you know, we're family, so it has to make sense. And free the guy up, Can we him a break? Can he take a day off. If he can get a week off, then we might be able to make it happen."

"The Big Dog" made his Hollywood debut alongside Johnson in the action film Hobbs & Shaw in 2019. Prior to the movie's release Reigns talked about working with Johnson in an interview with ComicBook.com.

"It is pretty neat," he said. "I'm sure, you know, just about everybody who meets him gets star struck and he has that name and that lure where it's larger than life, biggest super star on Earth, biggest actor on Earth. But when you around him he's very personable, he's very humble. He doesn't come off as this mega super star, wealthy rich guy that can fight anywhere he wants at anytime. He comes off very human like.

"... He's motivating and inspiring. Along with myself and the others, we all have goals and we're always reaching for more. He's on a level that I would like to get to one day and have the opportunities to do some of the things he's done done on the business side. But he doesn't carry himself like that. He doesn't carry himself like he wants ... he caries himself like a hometown guy that knows everybody and he's very easy to talk to. It was really cool to see him in his element and still just kinda the same guy that he was before."

