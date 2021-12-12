The Rock Describes His Childhood Friendship With WWE President Nick Khan

Prior to WWE making him the president of the company in 2020, many wrestling fans likely didn’t know who Nick Khan was. But it turns out Khan has ties to the pro wrestling business that trace all the way back to his childhood. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed in a new post this week that he developed a friendship with Nick Khan and his sister, Hollywood producer and writer Nahnatchka Khan, while they all lived in Hawaii back in the 80s.

“This one’s special,” Johnson wrote, posting a photo of himself with the two Khan siblings. “Means a lot to me. Years in the making. Full circle. In the mid 1980’s, Nick Khan, his sister Nahnatchka Khan and myself used to run around as kids in Honolulu, Hawaii every month when my grandmother would promote her pro wrestling shows at our local arena. As kids we LOVED the pro wrestling business and as adults, our love and respect for the wrestling business has become boundless. Now years later…. Nick is WWE PRESIDENT. Nahnatchka is one of the best TV show runners in Hollywood and the CREATOR OF YOUNG ROCK ~ our award winning TV series on NBC, based on my wild upbringing in the world of pro wrestling. And I’ve gone on to do a thing or two and become famous for rocking a fanny pack. Life is unpredictable. Amazing. Here we all are. Our @teremana toasts and amazing conversations were flowing (one person missing).”

Khan has become somewhat of a controversial figure in the pro wrestling landscape as, under his tenure, the company has let go of more than 80 wrestlers in 2021. He discussed said releases in an interview with Ariel Helwani over SummerSlam weekend.

“I don’t know that there’s one explanation for it,” Khan said. “I think ultimately what’s looked at is, is this person — for us — going to move the needle now, or in the imminent future. So, by the way, we had a tryout, a two-day tryout in Las Vegas which ended yesterday. Which Triple H, and Johnny Laurinaitis, and Bruce Prichard were all across, as were the rest of us. We’ve signed over a dozen new talent coming out of that tryout. And I’m not suggesting, “Oh that’s why we cut the other talent.” But we’re always looking for what’s next. We live in the present, we live in the future. We don’t live in the past. So when people leave, and they move on with their life and their careers? That’s good by us. For us, it’s what works for us and our product at that moment in time, and again, what’s gonna work down the road. And largely in part the existing roster is based on that.”