WWE SmackDown: Sami Zayn Spoofed The Slammy Awards And It Ended Badly

Sami Zayn spoofed WWE's Slammy Awards on Friday night during SmackDown, presenting what he called the "Sami Awards." It started out with Sami presenting a video montage talking about the trials and tribulations of 2002, which focused entirely on himself. As you'd expect, all of the awards were slated to go to himself, but earlier in the night, Big E was shown messing with the envelopes backstage and laughing to himself.

Zayn came out to the top of the stage in the ThunderDome during hour number two to start the awards, and the first "Sami Award" was for Comeback of the Year. Zayn mentioned both Edge and Roman Reigns having great comebacks. However, he added that "My name is probably in contention." Indeed, as you'd expect, Zayn presented the award to himself.

Next, it was time for the Match of the Year award. Sami talked about how there's contenders on nearly every television show all year, but he revealed the Match of the Year to be Sami Zayn defeating Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Title at WWE Clash of Champions.

The final award was for Superstar of the Year. Zayn opened the envelope and, confused, read the name Big E.

Big E came on stage and sarcastically yelled "Momma, I made it!" He started to thank people and events when Sami came up to interrupt him, noting there had been a mistake. Big E then attacked him, sending Zayn spiraling down the ramp before yelling "thank you!" and walking off the stage with one of the statues.

