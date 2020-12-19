WWE SmackDown: Sami Zayn Spoofed The Slammy Awards And It Ended Badly
Sami Zayn spoofed WWE's Slammy Awards on Friday night during SmackDown, presenting what he called the "Sami Awards." It started out with Sami presenting a video montage talking about the trials and tribulations of 2002, which focused entirely on himself. As you'd expect, all of the awards were slated to go to himself, but earlier in the night, Big E was shown messing with the envelopes backstage and laughing to himself.
Zayn came out to the top of the stage in the ThunderDome during hour number two to start the awards, and the first "Sami Award" was for Comeback of the Year. Zayn mentioned both Edge and Roman Reigns having great comebacks. However, he added that "My name is probably in contention." Indeed, as you'd expect, Zayn presented the award to himself.
Welcome to the SAMI AWARDS!#SmackDown @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/ehNthJPkFv— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2020
Next, it was time for the Match of the Year award. Sami talked about how there's contenders on nearly every television show all year, but he revealed the Match of the Year to be Sami Zayn defeating Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Title at WWE Clash of Champions.
ANOTHER WIN FOR @SamiZayn!#SmackDown #SamiAwards pic.twitter.com/815v5aVU1u— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2020
The final award was for Superstar of the Year. Zayn opened the envelope and, confused, read the name Big E.
0comments
.@WWEBigE accepted his first Sami Award in a BIG way. #SmackDown @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/1y2lBryXsx— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2020
Big E came on stage and sarcastically yelled "Momma, I made it!" He started to thank people and events when Sami came up to interrupt him, noting there had been a mistake. Big E then attacked him, sending Zayn spiraling down the ramp before yelling "thank you!" and walking off the stage with one of the statues.
WWE presents TLC 2020 this Sunday night on the WWE Network. The full card for the show is as follows:
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match)
- WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles (Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match)
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Carmella
- Firefly Inferno Match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka & TBD
- Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Hurt Business