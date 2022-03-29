WWE: The Undertaker Explains His Disappointment with His WrestleMania 33 Match Against Roman Reigns

The Undertaker is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during the WrestleMania 38 festivities, celebrating a legendary career with a bevy of memorable moments. With any career that spans decades, you’re going to have some lows amidst all the highs, and the Undertaker is no different, as the legend has had a few matches that didn’t go the way he hoped. In a new interview with SHAK Wrestling, Undertaker talked about his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, a match that he looks back on with disappointment because of how he views his performance in the match.

“I was so disappointed in my performance with Roman at that ‘Mania. I can give you one hundred excuses, ‘and my hip was this, and all that.’ But I am the one that made the decision to do it,” Undertaker said. “So I would rather accept the consequences of that decision. But it was very gratifying to do something.”

Undertaker also spoke of his match against AJ Styles, the Boneyard match that ended up closing out his career, and that’s a match he couldn’t be happier with. It ultimately served as a perfect match to ride off into the sunset after, and he loved how it all turned out, even if it wasn’t a traditional in-ring match.

“One, it was special because I had always wanted to work with AJ,” Undertaker said. “Although the original plan was to do it in a ring in a more conventional manner. To be able to share such a unique match, and go out with a positive, I think it was the best-case scenario for me.”

“I don’t know if the match had been in a wrestling ring, although I was in great shape, and felt really good, and motivated. I think everything worked out the way that it should,” Undertaker said. “And I left on an extremely high note, I was personally satisfied. That was what I was searching for those last few years. That one match that I could hang my hat on and say, ‘I’m done, I’m good, it’s time to go home.’”

You can watch The Undertaker’s Hall of Fame Induction this Friday after WrestleMania SmackDown. NXT Stand & Deliver kicks off Saturday afternoon while WrestleMania 38 Night 1 takes place on Saturday night and Night 2 hits on Sunday night.

