Canceled WWE Dream Match is Still On The Table

Since he was called up to the main roster in 2022, fans have waited with baited breath for Gunther to square off with Brock Lesnar. The Ring General occupied himself as the top dog within WWE's midcard, reigning with the WWE Intercontinental Championship for a record 666 days, while the Beast Incarnate remained in and around the main event scene, regularly hunting then-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Even though they existed in different places on the card, WWE was keen to tease what a Gunther vs. Lesnar showdown would look like, as the two men crossed paths within the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Gunther went on to face Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at that year's WWE WrestleMania 39 and Lesnar engaged in a heavyweight exhibition with Omos.

One year later, the stars aligned for WWE to finally run Gunther vs. Lesnar. Going into WWE Royal Rumble this past January, the rumor was that Gunther vs. Lesnar was earmarked for the WWE WrestleMania 40 card. Whatever Lesnar's plans were never materialized, as he was quietly dropped from television due to his connection to the Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit. WWE has since eased up on its stance with Lesnar, as rumors swirled back in March that there were conversations about working him back into storylines.

Gunther Remains Interested in Brock Lesnar Match



Whenever the Beast roars back to WWE, the Ring General wants a piece of him.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Gunther noted that he had "heard something" about his rumored WWE WrestleMania 40 clash with Brock Lesnar and remains eager to face him should the opportunity present itself.

"I always saw Brock as my final boss. I always get portrayed as that, as the NXT UK Champion, the Intercontinental Champion, I was like the final boss of that division, and Brock, for a long time, was the final boss of the whole company. I always saw myself in my future to be in a similar position to him, and to be that you've got to get in the ring with that guy," Gunther said. "We'll see if there's a chance for it to happen again. I'm more than up for it. How the situation is exactly right now, I'm really not that informed about it, to be honest."

Gunther is currently competing in the King of the Ring tournament. He will face Jey Uso in the semifinals this Monday on WWE Monday Night Raw.