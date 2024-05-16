AEW Announces Path To All In Summer Series

Last summer, AEW put on its most highly-anticipated event of the summer, AEW: All In London. It brought fans from all over the world to watch the spectacle live from Wembley Stadium, drawing over 80,000 fans. The week after, AEW headed back to Chicago for its annual All Out pay-per-view that acted almost like a second night of WrestleMania but for AEW. This year AEW appears to be making a whole event out of it with the Path To All In. Leading up to their big return to London, England, AEW will host a series of events live from the Esports Stadium in Arlington. The stadium is the largest dedicated esports stadium in North America, and it will see various AEW and ROH shows beginning Saturday, July 20.

The shows will mark AEW's return to Arlington for the first time since December when they hosted a double Winter is Coming special for Collision and Rampage. Similarly, it will be ROH's first time back in Arlington since ROH Final Battle 2022 which saw The Briscoes defeat FTR in a double dog collar match. Tickets for the Path To All In summer series will go on sale Thursday, June 6 at 10 A.M. CT via ETix.com and AEWTix.com.

"We are thrilled to partner with the City of Arlington for AEW's first-ever events at Esports Stadium. This AEW summer series will add to the rich legacy of major professional wrestling events held in the great state of Texas and serve as the ultimate springboard for AEW: All In London on August 25 at Wembley Stadium," said AEW CEO, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan. "This partnership would not have been possible without the tireless support of Matt Wilson, Justin Grimsley, the Arlington Sports Commission and City of Arlington teams and of course, our incredibly passionate fanbase throughout Texas."

"We are honored to team with Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling for this incredible opportunity," said Arlington Sports Commission Executive Director Matt Wilson. "The ability to host TNT's wildly popular AEW: Collision program is another milestone achievement to bring worldwide events to Arlington and shine a global weekly spotlight on our beautiful city."

The dates are as follows: