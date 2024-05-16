Uncle Howdy Hacks WWE Twitch, Shares Video of "Missing" Therapist

On WWE Raw the Uncle Howdy teases led fans to a very specific date and time, a floppy disk and the word "witch" that sounded awfully like "Twitch." Well, at 4 p.m. EST all was revealed when the WWE Twitch account was "hacked" by Uncle Howdy. The 55 minute video chronicled a therapy session with The Fiend's therapist. She asks a series of questions about how they've been feeling and how the social media perception has made them feel. While this is happening, the video glitches in and out, showing various symbols and videos that have aired over the last few weeks. There are also several QR codes littered throughout which we outlined below.

The first video leads to The New Colossus poem, albeit its been heavily redacted. What is shown, however, are the lines: "Give me your tired, you're poor/your huddled masses yearning to breathe free/the wretched refuse of your teeming shore." Throughout that are the same black and white videos of the figures outside of a home and driving on the road. "They were broken. I didn't fix them. I accepted them." Before it cuts off, the phrase "they opened the door" is repeated throughout the screen with "we can be family." displayed at the bottom. The song playing over the video is Marti Amado's "Nightbird" which has been featured on an episode of Raw, at the beginning of all the clues.

The next video starts out with a mysterious dark and abandoned room of what looks like a library. "Drink from his suffering" and "even now you doubt us" flash on the screen, followed by "but soon you will understand that all we ever wanted was a chance." Before it goes out, a figure glitches on the screen as it gets closer to the camera.

The other codes link back to ones shown over the last week, but as the video gets closer and closer to the end the glitches and flashes become more more frequent. Howdy scribbles, "do you want to meet them?" on a piece of paper to which the therapists questions who "them" is. The video cuts out shortly after. The video is the clear predecessor to what was on Raw this week with the random pieces of paper thrown on the floor of someone's home, which we now know to be the therapists. A news clipping showed that she had gone missing, and judging by the way the video cuts off and shows the same clipping it can be inferred that was her fate.

