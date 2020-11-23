WWE Confirms Premiere Date for TLC 2020

✖

WWE has confirmed the premiere date for the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view this year. Announced during WWE Survivor Series, it was confirmed that TLC 2020 will be heading our way on December 20th. Although it's too early to tell what kind of match ups we will be seeing in the next pay-per-view event, it's clear that's going to be a major one as WWE's first promo for the event has dubbed it with the catchphrase, "Enter the Storm" as a storm of WWE Superstars flashed across the scene. But the more notable announcement is wear it will be taking place.

Along with the confirmation that Tables, Ladders, and Chairs will be taking place on December 20th (streaming live with the WWE Network), WWE announced that it will be taking place at a new Thunderdome set up at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. This is after WWE made the official announcement for the new Thunderdome earlier this week, shifting from the current set up at the Amway Center in Orlando.

(Photo: WWE)

WWE did not mention how long this new Thunderdome will be active, but it will kick off on the Friday, December 11th airing of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. This means that Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2020 will be the very first pay-per-view to take place within the new Thunderdome. This will also be the final pay-per-view of the year before the road to WrestleMania officially begins next year.

While the match card for the next pay-per-view has not been set yet, there are several nuggets within the events of Survivor Series that could potentially lead to some big matches later on. One big surprise was Lana winning the Women's Survivor Series match for Team Raw, and given how many tables she's gone through in the past few weeks, it would make for a major comeback to take on Nia Jax during this next event.

Also, with how Roman Reigns refers to himself as the "head of the table" for Friday Night SmackDown, it's only a matter of time before someone tries to put his head through a table during the event. But we'll see what WWE plans to do as TLC 2020 fast approaches. What do you think? Are you excited to see this pay-per-view in a new Thunderdome? What matches are you hoping take place during the event? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!