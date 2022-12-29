WWE: Latest on Toxic Attraction Plans Following Mandy Rose's Release

WWE suddenly released Mandy Rose earlier this month over explicit content she was posting on the fan subscription website FanTime. The decision to release her not only forced NXT to change plans regarding the NXT Women's Championship (having Roxanne Perez end Rose's reign a month before it was originally intended) but it calls into question the future of the Toxic Attraction faction that had effectively dominated the NXT Women's Division since the NXT 2.0 reboot last year. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne appeared on this week's NXT and, without mentioning Rose, said they intend to rebuild the group and get revenge on Perez.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE initially planned to have Dolin and Jayne jump to the main roster without Rose. He noted it's possible that they'll move forward with the call-up plans regardless of Rose's release.

"It's what they have to do. They have to get past it. The plan was to call them up to the main roster without her anyway," Meltzer said (h/t WrestlingNews.co).

Prior to her release, Rose felt it was time for the act to get the main roster upgrade. She talked about it in an interview with Chris Van Vliet mere weeks before her release.

"I'm at a point now where, who else can I beat in NXT? I totally don't mind remaining the champ for a long time, but I think it's time," Rose said. "I want Gigi and Jacy to be able to experience the main roster. Being up on Raw or SmackDown, I want to get back up there because I'm a whole different person I feel."

"Whether it's from the outside looking in it looks like that, I just feel so much more respected now," she continued. "Even before I won the title, I earned that respect. I know I belong. I think I have another good run on Raw or SmackDown and I want to prove to people, and I've already proven, but I want to showcase myself with my girls, Toxic Attraction. That's going to be really cool. We've shown so much over the last year, we run NXT, and it's time."