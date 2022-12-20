Mandy Rose Bounces Back After WWE Release

Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.

"Hey guys, thank you for all the messages," Rose's statement from last week read. "I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don't worry the page is still up! ;)"

Will Mandy Rose Keep Wrestling?

If Rose wants to keep wrestling after her 90-day "No Compete" clause expires, she'll have plenty of interest from other companies. She was made a pillar of the NXT Women's Division upon the brand's 2.0 reboot last year and held the NXT Women's Championship a whopping 413 days prior to her release. Tommy Dreamer, who works backstage in Impact Wrestling, made it clear on last week's Busted Open Radio that he'd get her a contract if AEW doesn't manage to swoop in and sign her to a deal.

"If she doesn't go to AEW, one thousand percent Impact would love to have her because she's a star and she's great in the ring. And if AEW doesn't jump on that, Impact will. Mandy Rose, call me, text me, DM me," Dreamer said.

Rose had made it clear a month before her release that she was ready to make the jump with Toxic Attraction back to the main roster. She told Chris Van Vliet in November, "I'm at a point now where, who else can I beat in NXT? I totally don't mind remaining the champ for a long time, but I think it's time. want Gigi and Jacy to be able to experience the main roster. Being up on Raw or SmackDown, I want to get back up there because I'm a whole different person I feel."