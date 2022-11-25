Current NXT Champion Says "It's Time" to Join WWE's Main Roster

Several WWE superstars have utilized NXT to reinvigorate their careers. While most new signings start on the developmental brand before being called up to the main roster, some Raw and SmackDown stars travel back to the WWE Performance Center to refresh themselves. This trend started with Tyson Kidd, who floundered on the main roster before pursuing a singles career in NXT. Kidd would go on to wrestle in the main event of the first-ever NXT Takeover and rode that momentum back to Monday Night Raw, where he found tag success with Cesaro. Most recently, the likes of Finn Balor and Dolph Ziggler had spells in NXT which saw both men win championship gold as a result.

One of the most successful reverse call-ups has come with current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. The former blonde bombshell returned to the black and yellow brand in July 2021, dying her hair brown and aligning with Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne. The trio, collectively known as Toxic Attraction, quickly became one of the most decorated factions in NXT history, as all three were draped in gold by the end of NXT 2.0: Halloween Havoc 2021. While Dolan and Jayne no longer hold the NXT Women's Tag Titles, Rose is still in the middle of her 392+ day reign.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Rose teased that another main roster run could be in her future, but this time she wants Dolan and Jayne to come with her.

"I'm at a point now where, who else can I beat in NXT? I totally don't mind remaining the champ for a long time, but I think it's time," Rose said (h/t Fightful). "I want Gigi and Jacy to be able to experience the main roster. Being up on Raw or SmackDown, I want to get back up there because I'm a whole different person I feel."

Rose added that she feels that thanks to her current NXT run, she's gained the respect of the WWE fans.

"Whether it's from the outside looking in it looks like that, I just feel so much more respected now," Rose continued. "Even before I won the title, I earned that respect. I know I belong. I think I have another good run on Raw or SmackDown and I want to prove to people, and I've already proven, but I want to showcase myself with my girls, Toxic Attraction. That's going to be really cool. We've shown so much over the last year, we run NXT, and it's time."