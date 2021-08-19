WWE Reportedly Tried to Get Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B for SummerSlam

✖

WWE is gearing up for a weekend of SummerSlam festivities, and while there are some anticipated matchups on the card, a new report from Fightful Select reveals that there appears to have been attempts made by WWE to pack the show with even more star power. According to the report, WWE was hoping that Cardi B would either host the event or be involved somehow to coincide with her song being the theme for the show, but her pregnancy didn't allow for that to happen. The report also says that Megan Thee Stallion was pretty much all set to appear at SummerSlam in a spot involving Bianca Belair, but that's not happening either, unfortunately.

As for the reason why that is still unclear. Fightful says that WWE thought it was a done deal, but last weekend they were informed that it wasn't going to happen. The reason for the cancellation isn't known at this time, but as of today, it was still a no-go.

It's a shame that neither Cardi or Megan will be involved in the show, but hopefully, both sides are still on good terms so that those can happen down the line. Cardi is a big fan and despite one miscommunication with Lacey Evans she seems to have enjoyed her experience with WWE thus far. Megan is a huge fan of pop and geek culture and is always cosplaying her favorite anime and gaming characters, so a partnership with WWE of some kind seems perfect.

Plus both come with their own huge followings, and as we saw with Bad Bunny during his run, that kind of attention and pulling in of new fans can only help the end product.

Speaking of SummerSlam, here's the current full card for this weekend's big event:

Roman Reigns (C) vs John Cena (Universal Championship)

Bobby Lashley (C) vs Goldberg (WWE Championship)

Bianca Belair (C) vs Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women's Championship)

The Usos (C) vs The Mysterios (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

AJ Styles and Omos (C) vs Randy Orton and Riddle (Raw Tag Team Championships)

Sheamus (C) vs Damian Priest (United States Championship)

Edge vs Seth Rollins

Alexa Bliss vs Eva Marie

Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal

SummerSlam kicks off at 8 PM EST (7 PM EST for the Kickoff Show) on Peacock.

