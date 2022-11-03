Triple H Explains to WWE Investors How The Company's Creative Has Changed

Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been running WWE's Creative as its Chief Content Officer ever since Vince McMahon suddenly departed from the company in July. Since then, "The Game" has already left his mark on the TV product, bringing back more than a dozen stars McMahon let go from the past two years, placing a higher emphasis on the Intercontinental, United States and Women's Tag Team Championships, pulling NXT out of the 2.0 era, bringing WarGames and the Fight Pit to the main roster and (reportedly) taking away a number of gimmick pay-per-views for the 2023 schedule.

Levesque spoke on the latest WWE investors' conference call on Wednesday and discussed how WWE's creative process is changing under his leadership. One of the biggest talking points of the call was the "White Rabbit" campaign, which built up to the return of Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules last month.

"It's looking at a year-long cycle of content creation over that year and trying to pick places that you want to go to and put them into your creative GPS system and figure out how you want to get to those things," Levesque said (h/t Fightful). "It's looking further ahead than we've ever done before. As we're rounding the bend to come into the new year and looking at WrestleMania, I'm already beginning in my mind, with the team, collaborate on what we want next year's WrestleMania to look like and how we want the spring coming out of WrestleMania to transfer into the summer and into the fall. It's a large cycle and the further we can get ahead of it, to know where we want to go, obviously, our business being different than making movies or anything else with the human beings involved, injury rates, everything else that come along with it. When I look at the creative we're doing now and the success of that, understand we're still doing that without Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton. Those are significant stars that, when they return, will move the needle as well,"

"The other big thing for us is focusing on character development and as you see a lot of stars returning, you will see stars coming up through our developmental system that have never been seen on a Raw or SmackDown before, developing those characters so that you're invested in them, each individually so that they mean more within the programming itself," he continued. "For us, it's keeping things fresh, trying outside-the-box things. Some are going to work, some are not, but the White Rabbit stuff was outside of the box thinking that came out of this creative team and that leads you to be able to try new things that you've never tried, keep the success, lose the losses. I'm not afraid of the losses, that's where I learn. The successes don't teach me nearly as much as the losses do. When things don't work, that's phenomenal, we'll figure out why they didn't, and the next one will. I'm not afraid of any of that. It's really moving forward, but having a plan of where you want to go."