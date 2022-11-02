Will Jake Paul Appear at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 This Saturday?

Triple H took part in WWE's quarterly investors' conference call on Wednesday and dropped a not-so-subtle hint that Jake Paul will be at WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view this Saturday. The show is headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and "The Game" pointed out that Reigns will likely The Bloodline involved to ensure he retains his championship. Hunter then indicated Paul might do something similar by having his brother as back-up, then mentioned Jake's boxing victory over Anderson Silva this past weekend.

"It's crazy, so crazy Logan has this match," Paul said regarding the match in an interview with Sports Illustrated that dropped earlier in the day. "I'm so proud of him. It's surreal he has this opportunity, and it's serendipitous that his event and my event are happening on back-to-back weekends. We're taking over the world. We're the next Kardashians."

This story is developing...