Triple H Mentions Kevin Dunn While Discussing WWE's Future

When Vince McMahon announced his retirement last month, there was a growing assumption that many of his confidants would be leaving the company as well once new leadership stepped in. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have since been named co-CEOs of the company while Paul "Triple H" Levesque now serves as the Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations. Reports then popped up that Kevin Dunn, Executive Vice President of Television Production, could be on his way out within the next year. Dunn first joined WWE in the mid-80s and has been producing the promotion's television product ever since, though his propensity for camera cuts and shakes has been met with harsh criticism in recent years.

However, when Levesque spoke with reporters during SummerSlam weekend following the latest WWE Tryouts, he directly mentioned Dunn as someone who will be shaping the company's future. This week's Raw marked the first episode in the Red Brand's history to be completely booked by someone not named Vince McMahon and it was met with rave reviews and the best viewership in years.

"This is the longest-running stuff on TV," Levesque said "I do not dream for one second that I could fill those shoes by myself, period. It's going to take everybody here to fill those shoes and continue this on, but we will.

"The intent is to continue the legacy of what has been going on, what made me fall in love with this business that he created, and to take it to new levels. To take it beyond where it is now. The only way we're going to do that is with a team. That's with Steph[anie McMahon], that's with Nick Khan, that's with myself, that's with Kevin Dunn, that's with everybody that is here, that is with all this talent. We have the greatest, hardest-working talent in the world. I have no doubt in mind, with this team, we can do it," he added.

Do you think Dunn is sticking around? Or will he still be gone by this time next year? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

WWE returns to pay-per-view on Sept. 3 with the Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales. The show is headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.