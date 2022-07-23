WWE Report Says Kevin Dunn Could be Leaving Company Next

It's been a wild day in the world of WWE, and a new report has indicated there could be more shake-ups to come. Earlier today Vince McMahon revealed he was retiring from his roles as Chairman and CEO of WWE, and then it was later clarified that he was also done with his work on creative. A new update to that initial report by Fightful Select has revealed there are rumors among talent that expect Kevin Dunn to be the next to leave, though for now Dunn and Bruce Pritchard are the points of contact for tonight's show, and Dunn was a part of the talent meeting that was held earlier today.

One thing of note is that when the same talent speculated that John Laurinaitis was being let go from the company, that ended up being the case, and now they've talked about Dunn being gone next. If Dunn did leave the company, that would mean another major shift for WWE in a matter of a few days, especially when you also throw in that Brock Lesnar evidently left the arena ahead of tonight's Lesnar-heavy episode.

As of now Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are Co-CEOs of WWE, while Triple H is EVP of Talent Relations. No other shifts have been confirmed or announced by WWE, but if Dunn leaves, it will be another major change behind the scenes. Vince announced his retirement on Twitter and then posted a longer explanation through a WWE press release, and you can find his comments below.

"As I approach 77 years old, I feel it's time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE. Throughout the years, it's been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment. I hold the deepest appreciation and admiration for our generations of fans all over the world who have liked, currently like, and sometimes even love our form of Sports Entertainment," McMahon said.

"Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervor, dedication, and passion as always. I am extremely confident in the continued success of WWE, and I leave our company in the capable hands of an extraordinary group of Superstars, employees, and executives – in particular, both Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan. As the majority shareholder, I will continue to support WWE in any way I can. My personal thanks to our community and business partners, shareholders, and Board of Directors for their guidance and support through the years. Then. Now. Forever. Together," McMahon said.