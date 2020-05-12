Triple H Reacts to Becky Lynch's Pregnancy Announcement

✖

Triple H took to Twitter on Tuesday to react to Becky Lynch's monumental news that "The Man" was pregnant with her first child. Lynch opened Monday Night Raw this week with the announcement, then revealed in an interview with PEOPLE Magazine that she had just learned about the pregnancy last month and was due sometime in December. Along with her departure, she also announced that Asuka was the new Raw Women's Champion, as she had secretly hidden the vacated title inside the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase ahead of Sunday night's ladder match at WWE headquarters.

"Through her triumph and struggles, @BeckyLynchWWE has always been honest with the audience. Last night was no different," Tripe H wrote. "Congratulations on an incredible journey as #WWERaw Women's Champion and the one she is embarking on. #MomsCanDoAnything #Proud."

"The Game" has quite a bit of history with Lynch. She first signed a developmental deal with WWE in April 2013 and became one of the pillars of the NXT brand — which Triple H runs — as a member of the Four Hoursewomen in the mid-2010s alongside Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Sasha Banks. Fast forward to 2019 where, after winning the Royal Rumble, Lynch had face-off with Hunter and the rest of the McMahon family as they tried (and failed) to force her out of the WrestleMania 35 main event against Ronda Rousey.

Lynch stated both in her farewell address and on Twitter that she won't know how long she'll be out of action.

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

During her interview Lynch talked about how she always wanted kids, and how she realized her fiance Seth Rollins would make a great father.

"When we got together, things started to look a lot clearer and I knew he was the person that I wanted to have kids with — that this was going to happen and it was just a matter of when," Lynch said. "Seth is one of the smartest people I know," the star, who is originally from Ireland, says of her fiancé. "He's just got an insane work ethic, insane integrity and he is the most generous, kindhearted person. He's very, very focused on what the right thing to do is and always looking to grow and correct himself and be better so he can be the best person for me, and now, the best father," she continues."

