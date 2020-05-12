Becky Lynch Announces Pregnancy, Relinquishes Raw Women's Championship to Asuka

✖

Becky Lynch appeared on Monday Night Raw this week to announce that she was pregnant with her first child, and that she would be relinquishing the Raw Women's Championship and stepping away from WWE for the foreseeable future. Lynch walked down to the ring holding the Money in the Bank briefcase with tears in her eyes, explaining that she needed to "go away for a while." Asuka suddenly stormed her way down to the ring, demanding to know why Lynch had her briefcase after winning it the night before.

Lynch explained that she had actually told the WWE officials to secretly change the stipulation of the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and that it was actually for her Raw Women's Championship. She awarded the title to Asuka, then announced that she was expecting.

"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother." Congratulations, @BeckyLynchWWE!!!! What a moment on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/yWnHB3Dc4o — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

The decision brings an end to Lynch's reign at 399 days, setting the record for longest single reign with the championship and most cumulative days with the title. She first won both it and the SmackDown Women's Championship at the same time at WrestleMania 35, then successfully defended it against the likes of Lacey Evans, Natalya, Sasha Banks, and Asuka before beating Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 last month. "The Man" has not wrestled since then.

Following her announcement, Lynch celebrated backstage with various WWE Superstars.

Check out the full results from Money in the Bank below:

(Kickoff) Jeff Hardy def. Cesaro

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day def. Lucha House Party, The Forgotten Sons and The Miz & John Morrison

Bobby Lashley def. R-Truth

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Tamina

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Bray Wyatt

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Seth Rollins

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka def. Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Otis def. AJ Styles, King Corbin, Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio and Daniel Bryan

