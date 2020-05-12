WWE's Becky Lynch Shares New Statement Following Pregnancy Announcement

✖

WWE Monday Night Raw opened with a bombshell this week as Becky Lynch tearfully announced that she would be vacating the Raw Women's Championship to Money in the Bank winner Asuka now that she's expecting a child with fiance Seth Rollins. During the emotional speech Becky gave to fans, she broke the news by telling Asuka that while she will continue to be a warrior and defend the title, Lynch will instead become a mother. After initially stating that she would be "going away for a while," Lynch dropped the unexpected news. But she also elaborated on the announcement with fans on Twitter soon after.

Lynch shared the following statement with fans on Twitter after announcing her pregnancy on WWE Monday Night Raw, "I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much."

After first making their relationship public in 2019, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins officially announced their engagement a few months later. Before the big announcement on WWE Monday Night Raw, however, Lynch gave a stealth interview with People Magazine and gave some new details about her pregnancy.

Stating that she was due in December, Lynch opened up about how she felt when she and Rollins first found out, "I've always, always wanted kids...I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?'

This was indeed a surprising end to Becky Lynch's run as Raw Women's Champion, but she's got a much brighter future ahead outside of the ring! How did you react finding out Becky Lynch was pregnant on WWE Monday Night Raw? Did you ever expect this kind of ending to her title reign of over a year? Are you excited to see what comes next for Becky Lynch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

