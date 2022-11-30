The Undertaker Gives a Glowing Endorsement to Sami Zayn for His Work in The Bloodline

Sami Zayn's angle with The Bloodline has unexpectedly become one of WWE's best storylines of the year. As a result, Zayn's work has received praise from all corners of the pro wrestling world, even managing to catch the attention of The Undertaker. "The Deadman" spoke with Sports Illustrated this week and discussed how Zayn's involvement has elevated Roman Reigns' faction to a new level.

"Sami's character is so intriguing in that whole mix," Undertaker said. "It is very clear who The Bloodline is and what they stand for, and they go out and do their deal. But adding Sami, that gives so many more layers. Plus, you have that tension between Sami, The Usos and Roman. It works so well."

"Sami is a vital part of the whole thing, and he's never been a bigger star," he added. "But this is also important for The Bloodline. It gives them something new. Roman has been champion for over two years. That means he has to go out and beat everyone he faces, right? That's tough. But it's a new dynamic with Sami in there. ...How can you not enjoy this? It's great storytelling."

Sami Zayn on WWE's Original Plan for The Bloodline

Zayn had admitted in interviews that the original plan for his affiliation with The Bloodline was only supposed to last a few weeks. This past weekend's Survivor Series WarGames saw Zayn secure the win for the faction by nailing Kevin Owens with a low blow and setting up Jey Uso for the match-winning top-rope splash.

"The whole thing actually evolved quite a bit from the initial idea. I love where we're at right now, I think a lot of fans are enjoying it," Zayn told WWE Die Woche in October. "I'm happy it went the way it did. The initial idea wasn't to necessarily join the Bloodline because I didn't think that was possible. It's the Bloodline, you have to be blood, right?"

"The idea was, I was calling myself the locker room leader at that time. Roman Reigns is the Head of Table," Zayn continued. "The idea would have been to have an on-screen relationship where I'm checking in with him, he's checking in with me, I can help him out when the time is right. That kind of thing. Then it just morphed and evolved into this."