Report: WWE's Vince McMahon Sees $177 Million Increase in Net Worth During Coronavirus Pandemic

While the coronavirus pandemic has forced some major shake-ups within the WWE over the past few months, it apparently hasn't been a burden on Vince McMahon's bank account. On Monday a number of political advocacy groups released a new study where they analyzed the net worth of 14 Connecticut-based billionaires over the past three months. McMahon was one of the eight to come back with a higher net worth, showing that he had seen an increase of $177 million in wealth over the past three months. All of this was reported via The Middletown Press.

In those aforementioned three months McMahon has seen his second attempt to launch the XFL result in bankruptcy and the WWE release more than 30 active wrestlers while furloughing dozens of staff members, announcers, referees, on-air personalities and trainers.

Meanwhile WWE's television tapings have continued despite Florida's rise in positive coronavirus cases. Four WWE employees have publicly confirmed they have the virus, though there reportedly could be as many as two dozen positive cases between the wrestlers and staff.

"WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future," WWE's latest statement regarding the positive COVID-19 cases read last week.

Back in April McMahon applauded how WWE had responded to the pandemic.

"Our first quarter financial performance was strong and largely unimpacted by the COVID-19 outbreak," McMahon wrote in a statement ahead of WWE's first quarter financial report. "Now we are in the midst of unprecedented times, which require us to be especially nimble, creative and efficient in order to ensure the ling-term value of WWE. We are taking precautions to protect the health and safety of our performers and staff as we produce content in new ways, engage fans with a much-needed diversion and operate effectively in this evolving environment."

While many WWE Superstars have continued to appear at the WWE Performance Center each week for tapings a few noticeable stars have stepped away amid the pandemic including Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

WWE next major event, Extreme Rules: The Horror Show, will take place on the WWE Network on July 19. Here's the card as of now:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

