Pat McAfee Reveals Vince McMahon's Reaction to Israel Adesanya's Undertaker Entrance

Israel Adesanya's Undertaker entrance wound up being a surprise highlight of UFC 276 on Saturday night. And according to Pat McAfee, Vince McMahon didn't know it was happening. The Friday Night SmackDown color commentator sat next to McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H for the main event. McAfee said the WWE higher-ups loved the entrance, prompting McAfee to pitch the idea to Vince of getting the UFC Middleweight Champion involved in WWE somehow.

"I'm sitting there and the obvious question is 'Did you guys know this was coming? Did we just so happen to be here when one of these things happened?'" McAfee said on The Pat McAfee Show this week. "I don't think they knew that was coming. I'm not saying they were upset about it though, I think they loved that it was happening."

"At one point I actually looked at Vince and was like 'Hey, you should think about f—ng doing this, seems like a pretty cool thing,' got a big pop out of him. I guess [Israel Adesanya] is a big WWE fan, we were honored to be over there and got a chance to sit directly behind his corner," he added.

The entrance even got a positive review from The Undertaker himself. He told Ariel Helwani the next day, "I thought it was great! He's not only a great fighter, he's an awesome entertainer as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down & sits up like the UT and Adesanya uses my walkout! Pretty damn cool!"

Adesayna himself hyped up his love for pro wrestling after the fight, telling BT Sport, "Definitely, that is something I'll try my hand at later on, just for fun. I'm not saying it's going to be a full-time job, but I'm definitely going to jump in the WWE or something along that line just for the entertainment factor. Because I grew up jumping off the couch, broke my arm, shooting stars, yeah."

