The Undertaker Reacts to Israel Adesanya's UFC 276 Entrance

The Undertaker spoke with Ariel Helwani following UFC 276, the main event of which featured UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya channeling "The Deadman" as he made his entrance. The WWE Hall of Famer loved the tribute, saying, "I thought it was great! He's not only a great fighter, he's an awesome entertainer as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down & sits up like the UT and Adesanya uses my walkout! Pretty damn cool!"

"The Phenom" was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in April and appeared on both nights of WrestleMania 38. He officially retired from in-ring competition back in 2020 at the end of his The Last Ride documentary. He is currently working on a one-man show that will take place during SummerSlam weekend and has signed on to start a podcast.

I asked @undertaker what he thought of @stylebender’s walkout:



“I thought it was great! He’s not only a great fighter, he’s an awesome entertainer as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down & sits up like the UT and Adesanya uses my walkout! Pretty damn cool!”pic.twitter.com/a0tGCZ0DyK — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 3, 2022

"People are going to get a completely different look behind the character and see me in a light they've never before seen," he said in an interview with Sports Illustrated earlier this week. "They're going to see my family, and a lot of other different things I protected for years. All these years, everyone wanted to know, 'Who is The Undertaker?' I held all that back. Now it's time to answer those questions. It will be very intriguing for fans of The Undertaker."

UFC 276 had Vince McMahon, Triple H, Pat McAfee and Stephanie McMahon in attendance. Undertaker was asked in that same interview how he felt about Stephanie stepping in as interim CEO and Chairwoman while Vince McMahon is under investigation.

"Stephanie is incredible, and she's going to show that in this new role. She is level-headed, she sees the whole picture. Her steady, calm hand is exactly what is needed. There's not a selfish bone in her body, but she's all about business. She's the right person for the job. I have 100% confidence about what Stephanie McMahon will do for the company," he said.