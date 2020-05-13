Vince McMahon Gives Statement on Becky Lynch's Pregnancy Announcement

✖

Vince McMahon took to Twitter on Wednesday to give his response to Becky Lynch's pregnancy announcement from earlier this week. For those who missed it, Lynch opened Monday Night Raw with the announcement that she was expecting her first child with fiance Seth Rollins, and that she would need to step away from pro wrestling for the time being. She subsequently relinquished the Raw Women's Championship, a title she held for a record 399 consecutive days, to the Women's Money in the Bank winner Asuka.

"@BeckyLynchWWE is a world-class athlete who will undoubtedly be a world-class mom. She's rewritten the book on what it means to be a champion on #WWERaw, and now she's starting an exciting new chapter. On behalf of the entire #WWE family, congratulations!" McMahon wrote.

Vince was merely the latest in the McMahon family to congratulate "The Man."

"Through her triumph and struggles, @BeckyLynchWWE has always been honest with the audience," Triple H wrote. "Last night was no different. Congratulations on an incredible journey as #WWERaw Women's Champion and the one she is embarking on. #MomsCanDoAnything #Proud."

Congratulations @BeckyLynchWWE, a professional athlete and actress, at the top of her game, playing by her own rules! I’m so excited for you and @WWERollins! Wishing you lots of love, happiness and good health as you enter this new chapter in your lives. ❤️ https://t.co/k9yw5fyCgb — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 12, 2020

In an interview with PEOPLE Magazine that dropped moments after he announcement, Lynch gave more details on her pregnancy.

"I've always, always wanted kids," Lynch said, adding that her due date is in December. "I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?'"

Lynch's last match prior to her announcement came at WrestleMania 36 (taped back in late March and aired on April 4-5) was against Shayna Baszler. It was around that same time that she learned she was expecting. She and Rollins made their relationship public last May, then announced their engagement in August.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.