WWE: Women's Money in the Bank Match Lineup and Their Chances To Win

✖

Tonight's WWE SmackDown featured the final showdown to cement the lineup for the Women's Money in the Bank match, which could end up creating a new Champion. It all came down to a throwdown between Mandy Rose and Carmella. Carmella and Rose pulled out all the stops during their match, but it was ultimately Sonya Deville interfering that left Rose open for a takedown and pin, meaning that Carmella just got herself the final slot in the anticipated match, and now we have the full lineup. The Women's Money in the Bank match will include Carmella, Asuka, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Dana Brooke, and Lacey Evans, and any of them could end up walking away with the briefcase.

The easy money would be on Baszler, but then again Dana Brooke could be a dark horse, as there's a lot of fan momentum behind her even getting into the match to begin with.

Carmella's already won the briefcase, and in fact, she was the first woman in WWE to win it. Asuka and Nia Jax would be surprising winners, as Asuka is coming off of a tag team title run with Kairi Sane and Nia Jax recently returned from injury, and while this would be a way to give them some momentum, it's probably better spent on someone like Baszler or Brooke, who both could benefit in a bigger way from the contract.

Lacey Evans is the wild card here. She's received several pushes and is now embroiled in another title contention feud with Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Tamina. She's also established herself in the ring and as a character enough to win over fans, but doesn't have as big a fan base as some of her other competitors.

That means she could benefit in a big way by winning the briefcase, as it could send her into that next level. That said, it could also backfire and have nothing come of it if WWE loses confidence, so it really could go either way.

Last year Bayley won the match and ended up using it to become a Champion. It remains to be seen if whoever wins here can do the same.

WWE's Money in the Bank will stream on WWE Network Sunday, May 10, at 7 ET/4 PT.

Who do you think will win the briefcase? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.