Watch: Bayley Cashes In Money in the Bank on Charlotte Flair, Becomes SmackDown Women’s Champion

Bayley shocked the world on Sunday night, cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Less than two hours after winning the briefcase in the eight-women ladder match, Bayley ran down to the ring to save Becky Lynch from a two-on-one beatdown from Flair and Lacey Evans. After the ring cleared, Flair tried to nail Bayley with a spear, only to run right into the ring post. Bayley grabbed her briefcase, handed it to the referee and officially cashed it in for a title shot.

She nailed a top rope splash to pin Flair for the win.

The win made Bayley the first woman in WWE history to win every championship on both the main roster and in NXT, capturing the NXT Women’s Championship, the Raw Women’s Championship, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and finally the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Bayley cash-in was just one of many memorable moments from Sunday night. Rey Mysterio defeated Samoa Joe to win his first United States Championship in his legendary career, Shane McMahon managed to slide his way to another victory over The Miz in a Steel Cage match, Roman Reigns squashed Elias in 10 seconds, Seth Rollins beat AJ Styles to retain his United States Championship in arguably the match of the night and Kofi Kingston retained the WWE Championship in a match against Kevin Owens.

Midway through the show Sami Zayn was found unconscious backstage, leading to Triple H presuming that Braun Strowman was behind the attack given how Zayn took his spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. The match went on with just seven competitors instead of eight, but the final moments of the show saw a returning Brock Lesnar run down to the ring, stop Ali from winning the match, climb up the ladder and win the Money in the Bank contract. Lesnar was last seen at WrestleMania, dropping the Universal Championship to Rollins in just three minutes.