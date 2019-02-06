Final Team Revealed For WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match at Elimination Chamber

The final team has been announced for the Elimination Chamber match that will crown the first-ever WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

During Tuesday night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, it was revealed that Carmella and Naomi will form the final team that will compete in the six-team Elimination Chamber match for the new titles in just 12 days.

You can watch the reveal below.

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Sunday, February 17th and will stream live on the WWE Network. The card (so far) is below:

WWE Championship Match (Elimination Chamber)

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match (Tag Team Elimination Chamber)

Nia Jax & Tamina vs. Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. The IIConics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Carmella & Naomi

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

Shane McMahon and The Miz (c) vs. The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso)

Following the Elimination Chamber PPV event, the road to WrestleMania will move on to Cleveland, Ohio for WWE Fastlane on March 10th. That will be the final WWE PPV event prior to WrestleMania 35 in New Jersey.