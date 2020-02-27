WWE Reportedly Planning John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg at WrestleMania 36

WWE has a new plan for WrestleMania 36, according to a new report from the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer. It was reported last week that WWE had scrapped its original plan for the show, which would’ve seen Wyatt defend the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns and John Cena make a brief return to face Elias. The new plan, according to Meltzer via Wednesday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, is to have Wyatt take on Cena in a rematch from WrestleMania XXX and Goldberg and Reigns meet in a battle of the Spears.

It’s unclear yet which match will feature the Universal Championship. That will be decided in Thursday’s title match between Goldberg and “The Fiend” at Super ShowDown.

“The top two SmackDown matches are going to be Bill Goldberg against Roman Reigns, so Bill Goldberg is on WrestleMania now, and John Cena against Bray Wyatt,” Meltzer said. “I don’t know if that 100% means Bill Goldberg is winning or John Cena wins the Elimination Chamber.”

The only two matches confirmed for WrestleMania 36 (so far) are WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre and NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair. Even though other matches like Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, Edge vs. Randy Orton and AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker have already been teased, WWE still has a lot of work to do if they want 14 matches on the April 5 card (which is reportedly the plan).

Check out the full card for Super ShowDown below:

WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Naomi

Raw Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage)

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rey Mysterio (Gauntlet Match)

The OC vs. The Viking Raiders

Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo

Dolph Ziggler vs. Mansoor

Goldberg addressed he’ll be the second-oldest world champion in WWE history (if he wins on Thursday) in an interview with WWE.

“I truly believe that age is just a number, and I’m here to kind of prove that,” he said. “I was lucky enough to dominate a generation of wrestlers and I’m lucky enough to still be here and taste what it’s like to get in the ring with a new generation. I don’t take the lightly by stretch of the imagination. But I hope they understand what I’ve been through and you can’t just throw that out the window, even though I’m 53 years old. It’s a lot of experience and there’s still a lot of anger in me. And if my body cooperates then I find no issues with me going out and performing to the level, somewhat, of what I used to.”