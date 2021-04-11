Bad Bunny Wins His WWE Debut Match at WrestleMania 37

✖

Rapper Bad Bunny was victorious in his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 on Saturday night, defeating The Miz and John Morrison in a tag match. Bunny picked up the victory after hitting a Canadian Destroyer on the outside of the ring on John Morrison, followed by a Doomsday Device on The Miz thanks to an assist from Damian Priest.

Bunny arrived at Raymond James Stadium by riding on the top of a semi-truck.

As a lifelong fan of WWE, Bunny made his on-screen debut for the company back at the Royal Rumble to perform his single "Booker T" alongside the titular WWE Hall of Famer. But after blowing off The Miz's offer to work on a collaboration backstage, Bunny found himself hitting The Miz with a top-rope splash during the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble. In the months that followed Bunny aligned himself with Priest and even held the WWE 24/7 Championship for a few weeks while consistently popping up on Raw. Eventually he and The Miz came to blows by cracking guitars over each other's backs.

Miz and Morrison finally kicked things up a notch on this week's Raw, covering Bunny's three-million-dollar Bugatti in red paint before jumping him backstage. This prompted Priest to insert himself into the match and make it a tag team bout.

Behind the scenes, Bunny started training for his match back in January at the Performance Center with Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak.

"I think it was intimidating for him, like it would be for any new prospect walking into the WWE Performance Center," Pearce told Billboard while describing Bunny's first day at the PC. "I saw him looking around and marveling at the pictures and ring, like 'Man, this is real.'"

"When you take your first steps in any journey, you're going to goof up. And that happened," he later added. "I wanted to look him in the eye and see how he was going to react to that kind of thing. He's competitive with himself. But he never quits. He always says, 'Let's do it again.' He's all in. You can't teach that."