WWE Changes Bad Bunny's WrestleMania 37 Match

✖

The Miz and John Morrison took their feud with Bad Bunny to a new level on this week's Monday Night Raw, and it resulted in WWE changing up the match between the Grammy-winner rapper and Miz. The former tag champs found Bunny's parked Bugatti (billed at $3.6 million) and covered it in red paint. Once Bunny ran backstage to figure out what happened the two heels jumped him from behind before running off.

Late in the show Damian Priest and Bunny cut promos in the ring, with the former NXT star announcing that it would now be a tag team match between himself and Bunny against Miz and Morrison. Bunny then cut a promo abut how he's been a WWE fan since he was a child and that it was Miz's disrespect that led him to step inside the ring for a match.

Though he has no wrestling experience, Triple H praised Bunny during a media conference call last week for the months of training at the Performance Center he's put in to prepare himself for the WrestleMania match.

Check out the updated card for WrestleMania 37 below:

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Night Two