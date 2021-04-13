Edge on WWE Changing Its Original Plans for His WrestleMania 37 Match

✖

WWE Hall of Famer Edge wound up in the main event of WrestleMania 37 this year, challenging Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship after winning the Men's Royal Rumble in January. But, as was reported numerous times while he was recovering from his torn tricep, that wasn't WWE's original plan. Edge confirmed in a media conference call prior to WrestleMania that he was initially expecting his trilogy of matches with Randy Orton to culminate at this past weekend's event. The two instead had their tiebreaking match on an episode of Raw before shunting Orton back into his feud with The Fiend.

"In my mind, I still thought, me and Randy at WrestleMania, me and Randy at WrestleMania, me and Randy at WrestleMania, and that's what my working plan was the whole time, until I was told it wasn't the company's plan," Edge explained. "And I went, 'Oh okay, but we still got to see this trilogy through. We still need to do this, and I was pretty disappointed. I just felt like the story deserved that. So when I found out that wasn't on the docket anymore, I was like, 'okay so then what?' It's worked out the way it has, which is obviously very exciting."

"Look, I go from thinking I'm wrestling Randy Orton at WrestleMania, which is a dream, to wrestling Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania for the Universal title," he added. "That's a dream too. All the courses changed and that's just what happens sometimes, and you have to be adaptable. And as much as I get an idea in my head, 'we got to see this through.' I have to understand that there's more to it, and there's multiple characters and it's like a chess board...."

He continued — "A lot of it changed, it did. A lot of it was timing. I came back, and the Rumble takes place 11 years to the day from the last time I won the Rumble. And the second night of Mania is ten years to the day from when I announced my retirement. You can't write that stuff. So when you see that, you go, well, I guess that's the direction we got to go, right? Because that only happens once. You only get this opportunity to tell this story once."

Reigns wound up retaining the title after pinning both Bryan and Edge simultaneously.