Edge Beats Randy Orton in WWE Raw's Main Event Thanks to a Spooky Alexa Bliss Distraction

Edge and Randy Orton completed their recent rivalry's trilogy on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw, and "The Rated-R Superstar" came away with the final victory thanks to yet another disturbing appearance from Alexa Bliss. Orton challenged Edge earlier in the night, still fuming about how he was eliminated in last night's Royal Rumble match between going over the same points he made ahead of their WrestleMania 36 Last Man Standing match. The final sequence saw Orton set up for an RKO, only for a lullaby to start playing throughout the ThunderDome.

Suddenly Bliss appeared perched on the top rope behind Orton. She started drooling black liquid from her mouth in order to distract "The Viper," giving Edge the opening he needed to hit a Spear and score the pin.

Alexa Drools, Edge Rules pic.twitter.com/Z78f3tZZrB — GIF Skull SIX (New Backup) (@gif_skull) February 2, 2021

Edge wound up winning the Men's Rumble despite starting from the No. 1 spot, and will now move on to a world championship match of his choosing at WrestleMania 37. According to the latest reports from Dave Meltzer, the 11-time world champion will eventually pick Roman Reigns as his opponent.

Edge reflected on his Rumble win (and Christian's return from retirement) on Sunday night while speaking with WWE.com.

"It means a lot," he began. "If you had told me four years ago that I'd be in the Royal Rumble, going in first and winning it to go to WrestleMania... I still feel like I need to pinch myself and I still feel like I'm going to wake up," he said. It still doesn't make sense.

"And for Jay [Christian] to be in there, it just... if you wrote this as a script for a Hollywood movie, they'd say its impossible, it can never happen, it's not realistic. Yet, here we are," he added. "I don't get it, and I think I'm going to stop trying to get it and just enjoy it. And stop analyzing why and how, and go 'f— it! It's happening and it's awesome!' I feel great, and I have my best friend back with me again."