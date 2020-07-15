WWE WrestleMania 37: Latest Update on Location Status

✖

As of now WWE's WrestleMania 37 event is still scheduled to take place on March 28, 2021 at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood California (just outside of Los Angeles). However as the coronavirus pandemic continues to roll around, the status of every major gather throughout the next calendar year has been up in the air. Every episode of WWE television has been shunted to inside the WWE Performance Center and Full Sail Live since mid-March and pay-per-views like WrestleMania 36, Money in the Bank, NXT TakeOver: In Your House and Backlash have taken place in those same venues without fans in attendance.

According to @WrestleVotes, it doesn't look like WrestleMania 37 will suffer the same fate — at least for now.

WrestleMania 37 / Los Angeles update: WWE is still very much planning to run the event as scheduled. However, they don’t want this determination looming. Heard internally WWE would like a decision by mid December from the state of CA on large scale gatherings. Probably not good. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 15, 2020

WWE announced the show's location back in February.

"On behalf of everyone at WWE, we are excited to bring WrestleMania back to Los Angeles," Vince McMahon said in a press release. "WrestleMania will set the bar for future sports and entertainment events held at SoFi Stadium as we add this facility to the list of iconic venues that have hosted our pop-culture extravaganza."

WrestleVotes had previously reported that WWE was already looking for backup locations as far back as April.

Full disclaimer - it’s far too early to speculate on specific details, however: WWE has begun researching a “plan B” on an alternative site to host WrestleMania 37 if the state of California is not allowing large gatherings and / or SoFi Stadium is not finished on time. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 18, 2020

Back when the location was announced, Roman Reigns threw out a pitch to wrestle Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at the 2021 event.

" If there's a stadium — hey, DJ, check it out [points at the unfinished field behind him]. You know everyone's always dream match, me and him.

"First of all, we're family so it's all love," he added. "If there was going to be an event for him to compete in, to perform in. A venue to hold that mass-scale type of attention he will bring, it's right here in your backyard. You know what I mean? You ain't gotta go far."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.