WrestleMania 37 Location Confirmed for Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium in March 2021

WWE officially confirmed on Monday that the WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view event will take place on March 28, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The stadium, home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers NFL franchises, is set to open in July 2020 and has an expandable capacity of up to 100,240 for major events. The stadium is already scheduled to host Super Bowl LVI in February 2022, the College Football Playoff National Championship in January 2023 and play a role in Los Angeles’ 2028 Summer Olympics. The Los Angeles Times originally reported that the stadium was a front-runner for the event back in April 2019, though it was finally confirmed on Monday morning via a press release.

WWE then dropped a video with their announcement.

“There is nothing quite like WrestleMania Week,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “It is a one-of-a-kind event that provides an economic boost to the region — and fans from around the world will find a city that is ready to host them and welcomes the spectacle.”

A press release also confirmed that the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 ceremony, Friday Night SmackDown, an NXT TakeOver event and Monday Night Raw will all take place in Los Angeles throughout the weekend.

“On behalf of everyone at WWE, we are excited to bring WrestleMania back to Los Angeles,” Vince McMahon said in the release. “WrestleMania will set the bar for future sports and entertainment events held at SoFi Stadium as we add this facility to the list of iconic venues that have hosted our pop-culture extravaganza.”

The state of California already has plenty of history with WrestleMania. The Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena hosted the Hulk Hogan vs. King Kong Bundy cage match at WrestleMania 2 and the entire WrestleMania VII event, WrestleMania XII and 2000 both took place at Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, LA’s Staples Center hosted WrestleMania 21 and WrestleMania 31 took place up inside Levi’s Stadium up in Santa Clara back in 2015.

WrestleMania 37 could come close to breakint the record for largest attendance for a WrestleMania show, which currently sits at 101,763 for WrestleMania 32 at Arlington Stadium (home of the Dallas Cowboys) back in 2016.

This year’s WrestleMania will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 5. So far the only match confirmed for the show is WWE Champion Brock Lesnar versus Drew McIntyre.