Photo: Nataya Suffers Nasty Injury During WrestleMania 37 Tag Match

Natalya Neidhart not only walked away from WrestleMania 37 without the WWE Women's Tag Tea Championships, but the Hart Family member also suffered a nasty lip injury in the process. During the tag title match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler the latter delivered a running knee right to Natalya's face. This was the same knee that knocked one of Asuka's teeth out recently and once Natalya grabbed her mouth fans quickly assumed the same had happened to her.

The former Women's Champion took to Twitter after the fact to confirm her teeth were fine. The same could not be said for the inside of her mouth.

Neidhart then traded jabs with Baszler on Monday morning.

I loved it. More. You send me to sleep and I send you to the hospital. That’s the way this is going to work, Dentist Baszler. https://t.co/TLs2gLTYaH — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 12, 2021

The team of Neidhart and Tamina was recently formed on SmackDown as two veterans were tired of being overlooked by the rest of the Women's Division. The two successfully beat The Riott Squad, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, Carmella & Billie Kay and Lana & Naomi on Night One in a Tag Team Turmoil match.

Check out the full results from both nights of WrestleMania below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre Natalya & Tamina def. Lana & Naomi, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, Riott Squad, Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Cesaro def. Seth Rollins

Raw Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles & Omos def. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

AJ Styles & Omos def. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Braun Strowman def. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest def. The Miz and John Morrison

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Sasha Banks

Night Two