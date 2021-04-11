WWE's Natalya and Tamina Win Tag Team Turmoil Championship Title Shot at WrestleMania 37

✖

Tonight's Tag Team Turmoil was the next matchup after Drew McIntyre fell to Bobby Lashley, and out first were the teams of Lana and Naomi and the brand new team of Billie Kay and Carmella. The two teams tussled for a bit and for a minute it looked like Naomi and Lana would take it, but Kay was the one that came away with the win and their team moved on. Then it was the Riott Squad, and again Kay and Carmella were on a role, but couldn't quite close the deal.

Morgan and Riott hit a double team senton on Kay and took her down, moving on to the next round. Next it was Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose, and while Rose slipped on the way up the ramp, the duo got off to a hot start in the ring, as Morgan had to break up a near pin.

Morgan went on a big run at this point, almost pining Rose. Riott hit a Riott kick on Rose but Brooke broke things up. Brooke got hurled out of the ring and Morgan tagged in, and Rose hit her with a shoulder to the mid-section. Rose then flipped Riott over but got a huge kick from Morgan, but Rose then superplexed Morgan. Brooke then hit a swanton from the top turnbuckle, but Morgan reversed it for the pin, and they moved on to the next round.

Then it was Natalya and Tamina, but Morgan tried to quickly roll Natalya up but didn't get the pin. Natalya slammed Morgan onto the ropes and then stuck her in the corner for Tamina, and then both got to work on wearing her down. Natala almost got the pin off of the powerbomb but Riott broke it up. Tamina knocked Riott aside and made way for Nat, who brought Morgan back into their corner to work over.

Tamina then stuck Morgan into the other corner, but Morgan fought both of them off. Riott tagged in and then teamed up with Morgan for a team-up attack but eventually, Tamina got some space and some momentum before tagging in Natalaya.

They hit a Heart Attack on Riott, followed up with a Super Fly Splash by Tamina and that was enough for the win. Tamina and Natalya won the whole thing and the shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships on Night 2 of WrestleMania.

Here's the updated card for Night 1 and 2 of WrestleMania 37.

Night 1:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs The Miz and John Morrison

Seith Rollins vs Cesaro

Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon

Tag Team Turmoil Match: Naomi & Lana vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Carmella & Billie Kay

Tag Team Champions The New Day vs AJ Styles and Omos

Night 2:

Nigerian Drum Fight: Intercontinental Champion Big E vs Apollo Crews

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Triple Threat Match: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan

Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs Rhea Ripley

The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

