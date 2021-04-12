Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler Retain WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37

✖

WWE has crowned the same Women's Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 37! The first night for WrestleMania saw several different tag teams compete for the Women's Tag Team Championships in the Tag Team Turmoil match, and the team of Natalya and Tamina emerged victorious at the end. This gave them the opportunity to compete for the championships on the first night, and this meant that Natalya and Tamina's team were at a significant disadvantage heading into their big opportunity against the fresh team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (who have already been dominant with the titles thus far).

The two of them had a big disadvantage, and continued to take some pretty big hits against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, and while Jax was celebrating a bit too early, Tamina was holding her own against the champion. Tamina got many of the biggest moments of the match as well, but the same could be said for Natalya as there were many moments in which they had to defend themselves against the champions all by themselves.

Natalya then tried to hit Jax with a sharpshooter, but at the time Shayna Baszler was the legal one. It didn't matter of Jax had tapped, and this left Natalya open to Baszler's Kirifuda Clutch. With this taking advantage of Natalya's blind spot, Baszler put Natalya away pretty quickly as her clutch knocked Natalya unconscious. So it seems that the first night's turmoil and Jax and Baszler's teamwork was just too much for the challengers.

Night Two of WrestleMania 37 has officially begun, and the card for the night breaks down as such:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight)

United States Championship: Riddle vs. Sheamus

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Tag Team Turmoil Winner

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

How do you feel about Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler retaining the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37? Which team do you think has a good chance at the titles next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!