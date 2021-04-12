Roman Reigns Cuts First Promo After His WWE WrestleMania 37 Main Event Victory

✖

Roman Reigns retained his WWE Universal Championship in dominant fashion at WrestleMania 37 on Sunday night. Minutes after the show went off the air both Reigns and Paul Heyman appeared on the WWE Watch Along, where the "Tribal Chief" bragged about his ability to pin both Edge and Daniel Bryan simultaneously and keep his place as "The Head of The Table."

"What'd you think was gonna happen? Y'all calling me a liar? I told you all on Friday — I'm gonna smash 'em, I'm gonna stack 'em, I'm gonna pin 'em 1-2-3. I'm gonna stand up, put this over my head, let them look up to a greater man," Reigns said. "A million dollars of pyro — pow, pow, pow. Just like I called it, eh? And still. Now it's time. Paul, what time is it?"

Heyman responded — "What time is it? It's Roman Reigns' time, that's what time it is. It is time for The Tribal Chief, it is time for The Be All End All, it is time for the sun on which the entire WWE Universe revolves around, it is time for the reignsing, defending, undisputed, uncontroverted, WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns."

Reigns closed out the promo by staring directly into the camera and saying in a soft, low voice, "Acknowledge me."

Reigns was on the verge of losing his championship multiple times throughout the bout, but was repeatedly saved from a pinfall or tapping out by either Bryan or Edge thwarting the other's attempts. Jey Uso also played a big role, stopping Edge from hitting the champ with a Con-Chair-To that eventually led to the finish.

Having soundly defeated both of his opponents, the next challenger for Reigns' title remains a mystery. Who do you think gets the next crack at "The Tribal Chief?" Let us know in the comments below!

Here are the full results from both nights of WrestleMania 37:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre Natalya & Tamina def. Lana & Naomi, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, Riott Squad, Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Cesaro def. Seth Rollins

Raw Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles & Omos def. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

AJ Styles & Omos def. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Braun Strowman def. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest def. The Miz and John Morrison

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Sasha Banks

Night Two