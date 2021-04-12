Seven New Feuds WWE Can Make After WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 has officially come and gone. WWE is now five weeks away from its next pay-per-view and seemingly a few months away from live crowds permanently returning. Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley both retained their world titles, two new women's champions were crowned in Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, stars like Big E, Cesaro and Apollo Crews are all on the rise and it is anybody's guess as to which wrestlers from NXT will be the next to jump to either Raw or SmackDown. It's an exciting time for WWE. So where does the company go from here? What feuds can be the pillars of television from now through SummerSlam and potentially beyond? Here are seven feuds that WWE could potentially move forward with, all of which could provide fans with some outstanding matches in the near future. Are there any we missed? Let us know down in the comments!

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (Photo: WWE) Based on how his match with McIntyre ended, I wouldn't be shocked at all if Drew still ends up beating Lashley in a rubber match at the first pay-per-view when the live crowds are back (my money is on SummerSlam). But in the meantime I'm going to keep pushing for Lashley vs. Lesnar because it's a dream match fans actually want to see and Lashley's stock has never been higher. prevnext

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins (Photo: WWE) Reigns looked fantastic in his victory over Daniel Bryan and Edge on Sunday, and in the very likely event that those two break off to feud with each other "The Tribal Chief" is going to need a new challenger. We'll skip the obvious choice for now because it's probably not happening right away but I still want to see what Reigns could do with a match against the current incarnation of Rollins. Yes, it's a heel vs. heel dynamic, but Seth has always had Roman's number when it comes to one-on-one matches and that could make him cocky enough to try and step up and challenge for the title. Then by the time Rollins realizes he's dealing with someone who is exponentially more evil than himself it will be too late and he gets stomped. Now, as for the other option... prevnext

Roman Reigns vs. Big E (Photo: WWE) If you told me right now this is the main event of SummerSlam, I'd believe you. Heck, if you told me this was on the card for WrestleMania 38 because they're saving The Rock dream match for Los Angeles in 2023 I'd buy that too. E has proven time and again that all of the potential he had in The New Day was legitimate, and now that he's dropped the Intercontinental Championship it feels like the right time to slowly start building him up towards a much bigger prize. It won't happen right away — knowing WWE we'll get at least one more match with Crews — but when it finally does it could be something truly special. prevnext

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (Photo: WWE) The situation surrounding Flair's absence from WrestleMania was bizarre, but if it means we finally get to see Ripley get her revenge for Charlotte's NXT run last year then I've got no complaints. prevnext

Apollo Crews vs. Cesaro (Photo: WWE) Crews is finally a champion and Cesaro looked outstanding in his victory over Rollins. Since I don't expect WWE to push "The Swiss Cyborg" all the way up to the world championship scene (at least not yet) a program over the Intercontinental Championship would be the next logical step. Plus we'll get to see Cesaro swing Dabba-Kato around the ring and that will be fun! prevnext

Drew McIntyre vs. The Fiend (Photo: WWE) This works on a few levels: McIntyre needs a program away from the world championship picture but has feuded with just about everybody on Raw.

I've thrown up my hands trying to figure out what The Fiend is doing now but at the very least he needs to get away from Randy Orton.

Drew has openly said in interviews that he'd be up for a feud with The Fiend but not with the world championship involved. That's obviously a non-issue right now.

McIntyre needs something to chew on between now and his next attempt at beating Lashley.

Defeating The Fiend could be Drew's way of regaining his confidence after failing to win in front of fans for the first time in 13 months. prevnext