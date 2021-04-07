Photos: WrestleMania 37 Stage Includes Pirate Ship

✖

WrestleMania 37 is just a few short days away, and fans got a better look at what the entrance stage for the two-night event is going to look like on Wednesday. A drone video made its way online earlier in the week showing the skeleton of what the stage would look like, but local news outlet WFLA released some new photos via helicopter that give a better look at the finished product.

As expected, the stage fits in with the theme of Raymond James Stadium's Tampa Bay Buccaneers as its shaped like the side of a pirate ship. There appear to be several large masts with the WrestleMania logo on them, but they were rolled up when the photo was taken. It's worth noting that the stage blocks the actual pirate ship that sits at one end of the stadium, meaning Kevin Owens will have a tougher time getting the opportunity to jump off it like he wanted to last year.

What do you think of the design? Does it hold up to past WrestleMania events? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 tonight:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two