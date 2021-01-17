WWE Announces Locations, Dates for WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania 39

✖

WWE put out an official announcement on Saturday night, announcing some big news regarding the next three WrestleMania events. On top of confirming the new date and location for WrestleMania 37 this coming April, the company announced that WrestleMania 38 will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (outside of Dallas) on April 3, 2022, and WrestleMania 39 will be held in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California (outside of Los Angeles) on April 2, 2023. The California stadium was supposed to host this year's WrestleMania, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced plans to be changed.

The announcement was made via a special video featuring John Cena, Triple H, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Sasha Banks and Stephanie McMahon.

The mayors of each city that will be hosting the upcoming three WrestleManias all commented in a press release that accompanied the announcement.

"We are elated for WrestleMania's return to Arlington's AT&T Stadium and look forward to building upon the success from 2016 when more than 101,000 fans were in attendance for WrestleMania 32," Arlington mayor Jeff Williams said.

"The City of Inglewood looks forward to the opportunity to host WrestleMania in 2023 and celebrates the deferral of this year's event to Tampa Bay so they can have their rightful WrestleMania moment. Our time will come," Inglewood mayor James T. Butts Jr. said regarding the schedule change.

"On behalf of everyone at WWE, we thank Governor DeSantis, Mayor Castor, Mayor Williams and Mayor Butts for their graciousness and flexibility in what was a collaborative effort to bring the next three WrestleManias to these iconic stadiums in their world-class cities," WWE Chairman Vince McMahon added in the release.

WrestleMania 36 this past April was supposed to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, but the early onset of the pandemic resulted in the show taking place inside of the empty WWE Performance Center outside of Orlando.

AT&T Statdium previously hosted WrestleMania 32, which set a record for the largest attendance for a WrestleMania event at 101,763 fans.

Though the state will have to wait a few more years, California is no stranger to hosting WrestleManias. The state was the site for WrestleMania II (Los Angeles), WrestleMania VII (LA), WrestleMania XII (Anaheim), WrestleMania 2000 (Anaheim), WrestleMania 21 (Los Angeles) and WrestleMania 31 (Santa Clara).

WWE will return to pay-per-view on Jan. 31 with the 2021 Royal Rumble event at the WWE ThunderDome inside St. Petersburg Tropicana Field